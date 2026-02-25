Niagara visits Quinnipiac on 15-game road slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-26, 1-17 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (22-5, 17-1 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-26, 1-17 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (22-5, 17-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara travels to Quinnipiac looking to stop its 15-game road slide.

The Bobcats have gone 8-4 at home. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC scoring 68.5 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Purple Eagles are 1-17 against MAAC opponents. Niagara has a 0-12 record against opponents over .500.

Quinnipiac is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara’s 32.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Quinnipiac has given up to its opponents (36.8%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Quinnipiac won 89-45 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Sydney Ryan led Quinnipiac with 17 points, and Talia Dial led Niagara with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Grisdale is averaging 12.5 points for the Bobcats. Karson Martin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dial is scoring 12.3 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Purple Eagles. Chasity Wilson is averaging 9.9 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.