Niagara plays Iona on 14-game road slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-24, 0-15 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (15-11, 8-8 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara will attempt to break its 14-game road losing streak when the Purple Eagles visit Iona.

The Gaels have gone 8-5 in home games. Iona is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Purple Eagles are 0-15 against MAAC opponents. Niagara ranks fifth in the MAAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Katarina Veljovic averaging 2.3.

Iona averages 59.5 points per game, 20.7 fewer points than the 80.2 Niagara gives up. Niagara’s 32.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (40.0%).

The Gaels and Purple Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isabellah Middleton is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Gaels. Zoey Ward is averaging 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Talia Dial is averaging 12.7 points for the Purple Eagles. Kenedie Haruna is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 57.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 52.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

