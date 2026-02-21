Newell, Moore help Western Kentucky end Liberty’s 17-game win streak in 94-73 victory

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Newell and Teagan Moore both had 21 points and Western Kentucky put an end to…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Newell and Teagan Moore both had 21 points and Western Kentucky put an end to Liberty’s 17-game winning streak with a 94-73 victory on Saturday.

Newell also had eight rebounds for the Hilltoppers (16-11, 9-7 Conference USA). Moore went 3 for 3 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. LJ Hackman added 17 points.

Colin Porter led the Flames (23-4, 15-1) with 20 points. Liberty also got 16 points and two blocks from JJ Harper. Zach Cleveland finished with 11 points, five assists and two steals.

Western Kentucky took the lead with 7:05 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Newell led had 13 points in the first half for a 48-37 advantage at the break. Ryan Myers led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points for the Hilltoppers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.