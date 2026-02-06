New Orleans hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Benson’s 34-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-11, 8-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (11-13, 8-6 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-11, 8-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (11-13, 8-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays UT Rio Grande Valley after Coleton Benson scored 34 points in New Orleans’ 94-85 victory over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Privateers are 5-3 in home games. New Orleans is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Vaqueros are 8-6 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

New Orleans makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of New Orleans have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benson is averaging 16.3 points for the Privateers. Churchill Abass is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Koree Cotton is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Vaqueros. Filip Brankovic is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

