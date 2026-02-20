New Mexico State plays UTEP following Randall’s 20-point performance

UTEP Miners (10-16, 6-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-13, 5-10 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

UTEP Miners (10-16, 6-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-13, 5-10 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State faces UTEP after Jayland Randall scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 79-70 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Aggies have gone 7-5 at home. New Mexico State is 7-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Miners are 6-9 in CUSA play. UTEP averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

New Mexico State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 44.8% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than New Mexico State allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CUSA play. UTEP won the last matchup 91-88 on Feb. 8. Caleb Blackwell scored 21 points to help lead the Miners to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Aggies. Anthony Wrzeszcz is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elijah Jones is averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Miners. Blackwell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

