New Mexico State plays Liberty for conference matchup

New Mexico State Aggies (8-16, 4-8 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (12-11, 6-6 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (8-16, 4-8 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (12-11, 6-6 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Liberty and New Mexico State meet on Saturday.

The Flames are 5-5 on their home court. Liberty scores 64.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 4-8 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State has a 5-13 record against opponents over .500.

Liberty makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). New Mexico State averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Liberty allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Mills is averaging 15.7 points for the Flames. Emmy Stout is averaging 14 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Anna Csenyi is shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 5.6 points. Lucia Yenes is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.