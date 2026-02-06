New Mexico hosts Andrews and Boise State

Boise State Broncos (14-9, 6-6 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-5, 9-3 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (14-9, 6-6 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-5, 9-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on New Mexico after Dylan Andrews scored 25 points in Boise State’s 91-87 overtime victory against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Lobos are 12-1 in home games. New Mexico is fourth in the MWC with 14.8 assists per game led by Deyton Albury averaging 3.4.

The Broncos are 6-6 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks eighth in the MWC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dominic Parolin averaging 2.0.

New Mexico is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State averages 9.9 more points per game (78.7) than New Mexico allows to opponents (68.8).

The Lobos and Broncos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Hall is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 15.3 points. Tomislav Buljan is shooting 58.2% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Andrews averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Andrew Meadow is shooting 58.3% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.