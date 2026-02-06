New Haven visits Chicago State following McGee’s 28-point performance

New Haven Chargers (7-15, 5-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (7-17, 6-5 NEC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Haven Chargers (7-15, 5-6 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (7-17, 6-5 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays New Haven after Keona McGee scored 28 points in Chicago State’s 75-69 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Cougars have gone 4-3 in home games. Chicago State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Chargers are 5-6 in conference play. New Haven allows 60.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Chicago State is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 39.5% New Haven allows to opponents. New Haven’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Chicago State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sisco averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 4.7 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc. McGee is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Hogan is averaging 12.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Chargers. Addisen Sulikowski is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Chargers: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.