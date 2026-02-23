New Haven hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Fitzpatrick’s 32-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-22, 4-11 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (13-15, 8-7 NEC) West Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-22, 4-11 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (13-15, 8-7 NEC)

West Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven plays Saint Francis (PA) after Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 32 points in New Haven’s 84-77 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Chargers are 8-5 on their home court. New Haven is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Flash are 4-11 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is fifth in the NEC scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

New Haven is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 49.0% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) scores 5.1 more points per game (71.5) than New Haven allows to opponents (66.4).

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. New Haven won the last meeting 81-69 on Feb. 1. Kheni Briggs scored 29 points points to help lead the Chargers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Pasha is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, while averaging 10.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Fitzpatrick is shooting 53.9% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games.

Skylar Wicks is averaging 18 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Flash. Zion Russell is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.