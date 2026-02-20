Nevada takes on UNLV for conference showdown

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-18, 4-12 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (17-9, 12-4 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-18, 4-12 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (17-9, 12-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Durley and Nevada visit Meadow Roland and UNLV on Saturday.

The Lady Rebels have gone 10-3 at home. UNLV leads the MWC in rebounding, averaging 34.9 boards. Shelbee Brown leads the Lady Rebels with 9.7 rebounds.

The Wolf Pack are 4-12 in MWC play. Nevada has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNLV averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 56.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 63.0 UNLV allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UNLV won the last meeting 62-57 on Jan. 24. Brown scored 15 points points to help lead the Lady Rebels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Elohim is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Rebels, while averaging 7.5 points. Roland is averaging 14 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Durley is averaging 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Izzy Sullivan is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Rebels: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

