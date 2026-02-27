Nevada takes on New Mexico in conference showdown

New Mexico Lobos (20-9, 12-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-19, 5-13 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (20-9, 12-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-19, 5-13 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cacia Antonio and New Mexico visit Skylar Durley and Nevada on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack are 8-5 in home games. Nevada is 5-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Lobos have gone 12-6 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is fourth in the MWC allowing 60.7 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Nevada’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Nevada allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Nevada won the last meeting 70-61 on Jan. 10. Ahrray Young scored 20 points points to help lead the Wolf Pack to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Sullivan is shooting 22.8% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 8.5 points. Durley is averaging 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Destinee Hooks is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Lobos. Joana Magalhaes is averaging 11.7 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 61.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

