Nelson leads Illinois State against Belmont after 23-point game

Belmont Bruins (16-9, 12-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (15-10, 9-5 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Belmont after Grace Nelson scored 23 points in Illinois State’s 88-75 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Redbirds have gone 12-0 in home games. Illinois State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins have gone 12-2 against MVC opponents. Belmont is sixth in the MVC scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 39.3%.

Illinois State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Illinois State allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in MVC play. Belmont won the last matchup 75-68 on Jan. 4. Hilary Fuller scored 27 points to help lead the Bruins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doneelah Washington is averaging 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Redbirds. Bella Finnegan is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tuti Jones is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.9 steals. Avery Strickland is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

