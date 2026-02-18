Nebraska visits Oregon on 6-game road skid

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-10, 5-10 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (18-9, 6-8 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-10, 5-10 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (18-9, 6-8 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hits the road against Oregon looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

The Ducks have gone 11-4 at home. Oregon scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 5-10 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Oregon is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Nebraska allows to opponents. Nebraska scores 16.9 more points per game (79.8) than Oregon gives up (62.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Fiso is averaging 14.2 points and 6.8 assists for the Ducks. Ehis Etute is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Amiah Hargrove is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Britt Prince is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

