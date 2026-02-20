Ndjonga has 21 in Canisius’ 72-66 win against Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Bryan Ndjonga’s 21 points helped Canisius defeat Rider 72-66 on Friday night. Ndjonga added six rebounds…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Bryan Ndjonga’s 21 points helped Canisius defeat Rider 72-66 on Friday night.

Ndjonga added six rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Griffins (9-19, 4-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kahlil Singleton added 20 points while shooting 6 for 15 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Michael Evbagharu had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The victory snapped an 11-game skid for the Golden Griffins.

Aasim Burton led the way for the Broncs (3-23, 2-15) with 22 points and four steals. Rider also got 19 points from Zion Cruz. Shemani Fuller finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.