NC State takes on No. 14 Virginia after Copeland’s 20-point game

NC State Wolfpack (19-8, 10-4 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (24-3, 12-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits No. 14 Virginia after Quadir Copeland scored 20 points in NC State’s 82-58 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Cavaliers have gone 13-1 at home. Virginia ranks third in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Wolfpack are 10-4 in conference play. NC State is third in the ACC scoring 84.9 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

Virginia scores 82.0 points, 8.2 more per game than the 73.8 NC State gives up. NC State scores 16.9 more points per game (84.9) than Virginia allows (68.0).

The teams play for the second time this season in ACC play. Virginia won the last meeting 76-61 on Jan. 3. Sam Lewis scored 23 points points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thijs De Ridder is shooting 51.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Cavaliers. Lewis is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Copeland is averaging 14 points, 6.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wolfpack. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

