NC State hosts Virginia Tech following Williams’ 25-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-7, 5-5 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (17-6, 8-2 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on Virginia Tech after Darrion Williams scored 25 points in NC State’s 84-83 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Wolfpack have gone 9-3 in home games. NC State averages 85.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Hokies have gone 5-5 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

NC State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech scores 7.6 more points per game (80.0) than NC State gives up to opponents (72.4).

The Wolfpack and Hokies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amani Hansberry is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Hokies. Ben Hammond is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

