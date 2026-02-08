NC State faces No. 24 Louisville following Copeland’s 21-point performance

NC State Wolfpack (18-6, 9-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (17-6, 7-4 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

NC State Wolfpack (18-6, 9-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (17-6, 7-4 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits No. 24 Louisville after Quadir Copeland scored 21 points in NC State’s 82-73 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cardinals are 12-2 in home games. Louisville ranks seventh in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Wolfpack are 9-2 in ACC play. NC State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisville averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 8.9 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 15.0 more points per game (85.7) than Louisville allows to opponents (70.7).

The Cardinals and Wolfpack face off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Isaac McKneely is averaging 12.2 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Darrion Williams is averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Paul McNeil is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 83.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

