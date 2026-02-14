Nate Ament scores 22 and Tennessee holds off LSU 73-63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nate Ament scored 22 points, including nine of Tennessee’s last 11 points, and the Volunteers defeated…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nate Ament scored 22 points, including nine of Tennessee’s last 11 points, and the Volunteers defeated LSU 73-63 on Saturday night.

The game was tied six times, the last at 50-all before Ja’Kobi Gillespie buried two 3-pointers and J.P. Estrella scored on three tip-ins to send Tennessee to a 62-53 lead with seven minutes left.

Marquel Sutton scored seven points to get LSU within 64-60 two minutes later, but Ament closed out the win with a jumper and five free throws.

Ament was just 6-of-19 shootings but 10 of 11 from the line. He had nine rebounds. This was the freshman’s sixth 20-point game in the last nine.

Estrella had 16 points and nine rebounds and Gillespie scored 12 for the Volunteers (18-7, 8-4 SEC).

Sutton and Jalen Reece each scored 15 points, Pablo Tamba 13, and Michael Nwoko 10 for LSU (14-11, 2-10).

A 12-3 run gave Tennessee a 21-10 lead midway through the first half and the Vols’ largest lead was 31-19 after two Ethan Burge 3s. A three-point play by Nwoko and a 3 by from Tamba helped LSU get within 35-29 at the half.

The Tigers made three 3s in the first four minutes of the second half and took their first lead of the game when Sutton hit two free throws and followed up a minute later with a dunk for a 44-41 advantage.

Tennessee has won five straight in the series.

LSU coach Matt McMahon announced on Saturday that point guard DJ Thomas Jr. will have surgery on his left-foot and will miss the rest of the season.

Up next

LSU: at Texas on Tuesday.

Tennessee: Oklahoma visits on Wednesday.

