Nasir Whitlock scores 30 to help Lehigh hold off Boston University 70-67

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock scored 30 points and made two free throws with four seconds left to help Lehigh hold off Boston University 70-67 on Sunday.

Whitlock shot 9 for 16 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the free-throw line for the Mountain Hawks (13-16, 9-7 Patriot League). Jalen Vazquez added 10 points and Hank Alvey scored nine.

Chance Gladden and Michael McNair both scored 17 to lead the Terriers (13-16, 8-8), who saw a five-game winning streak end. Gladden missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. He added four assists, while McNair had three steals. Ben Defty totaled 14 points and eight rebounds.

