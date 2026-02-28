N.C. A&T visits McGurk and Drexel

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-15, 6-9 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (18-8, 11-4 CAA) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-15, 6-9 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (18-8, 11-4 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts N.C. A&T after Laine McGurk scored 26 points in Drexel’s 72-61 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Dragons have gone 10-3 at home. Drexel is sixth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Deja Evans leads the Dragons with 6.6 boards.

The Aggies have gone 6-9 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T ranks fifth in the CAA with 12.9 assists per game led by Paris Locke averaging 3.6.

Drexel’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The Dragons and Aggies face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. McGurk is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Chaniya Clark is averaging 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Aggies. Locke is averaging 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 9-1, averaging 62.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

