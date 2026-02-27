N.C. A&T hosts Brockhoff and William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (17-11, 8-8 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-16, 4-12 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

William & Mary Tribe (17-11, 8-8 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-16, 4-12 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary plays N.C. A&T after Kilian Brockhoff scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 84-77 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Aggies are 6-5 in home games. N.C. A&T is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tribe are 8-8 in conference matchups. William & Mary averages 83.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

N.C. A&T makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than William & Mary has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). William & Mary has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. William & Mary won 97-89 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi led William & Mary with 19 points, and Lewis Walker led N.C. A&T with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 19 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Trent Middleton is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Chase Lowe is averaging 8.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Tribe. Reese Miller is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Tribe: 5-5, averaging 83.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

