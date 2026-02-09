Myles scores 20 as Southeastern Louisiana tops Incarnate Word 74-62

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Makhi Myles scored 20 points as Southeastern Louisiana beat Incarnate Word 74-62 on Monday night. Myles…

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Makhi Myles scored 20 points as Southeastern Louisiana beat Incarnate Word 74-62 on Monday night.

Myles shot 7 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Lions (8-17, 5-11 Southland Conference). Jaiden Lawrence scored 17 on 6-for-10 shooting.

The Cardinals (10-15, 5-11) were led by Davion Bailey, who recorded 20 points and three steals. Jordan Pyke added 13 points and Tahj Staveskie scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

