Muntu, Nicholls, Owens all score 16 to lead Tennessee Tech past Lindenwood 72-57

The Associated Press

February 21, 2026, 7:07 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Muntu, JaJuan Nicholls and Ty Owens all scored 16 points to lead Tennessee Tech over Lindenwood 72-57 on Saturday.

Muntu added eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-16, 8-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Nicholls grabbed eight boards and added four steals. Owens contributed six rebounds and six assists.

Mekhi Cooper led the way for the Lions (16-13, 10-8) with 15 points. Dontrez Williams added 13 points and Anias Futrell scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

