Munoz leads Grambling against Alabama State after 26-point game

Alabama State Hornets (7-15, 4-5 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-11, 4-4 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama State Hornets (7-15, 4-5 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (10-11, 4-4 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on Alabama State after Antonio Munoz scored 26 points in Grambling’s 67-64 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers have gone 5-2 at home. Grambling is the best team in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Hornets have gone 4-5 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Grambling averages 71.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 80.5 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Grambling allows.

The Tigers and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roderick Coffee III is averaging 9.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Rickey Ballard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asjon Anderson is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 13.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.