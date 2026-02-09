Muniz and the Colorado State Rams visit conference foe Air Force

Colorado State Rams (13-10, 4-8 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-20, 0-12 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (13-10, 4-8 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-20, 0-12 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jevin Muniz and Colorado State visit Kam Sanders and Air Force on Tuesday.

The Falcons have gone 3-11 in home games. Air Force has a 2-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Rams are 4-8 in MWC play. Colorado State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Air Force is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State averages 75.2 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 77.9 Air Force gives up.

The Falcons and Rams meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Walker is shooting 73.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Falcons. Ethan Greenberg is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyle Jorgensen is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 55.7 points, 24.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

