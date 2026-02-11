Mundy leads Wofford against UNC Greensboro after 32-point game

Wofford Terriers (12-11, 6-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-11, 3-6 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wofford Terriers (12-11, 6-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-11, 3-6 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits UNC Greensboro after Gabby Mundy scored 32 points in Wofford’s 67-63 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Spartans have gone 10-2 in home games. UNC Greensboro is first in the SoCon with 13.8 assists per game led by Jeni Levine averaging 2.8.

The Terriers are 6-3 in SoCon play. Wofford is sixth in the SoCon giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

UNC Greensboro averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Levine is averaging 15 points and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Jaila Lee is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mundy is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Terriers. Molly Masingale is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.