Mousa leads Cal Poly against UC Davis

Cal Poly Mustangs (9-15, 5-7 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-9, 7-5 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (9-15, 5-7 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-9, 7-5 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly faces UC Davis after Hamad Mousa scored 33 points in Cal Poly’s 97-96 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Aggies are 10-3 in home games. UC Davis has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mustangs are 5-7 in conference play. Cal Poly ranks fifth in the Big West with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Mousa averaging 5.9.

UC Davis’ average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UC Davis allows.

The Aggies and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Sevilla is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Carl Daughtery Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Peter Bandelj is averaging 14 points and 3.4 assists for the Mustangs. Mousa is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 81.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points.

