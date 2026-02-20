Mount St. Mary’s wins 76-63 over Niagara

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Luke McEldon had 25 points in Mount St. Mary’s 76-63 win against Niagara on Friday night.…

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Luke McEldon had 25 points in Mount St. Mary’s 76-63 win against Niagara on Friday night.

McEldon had six rebounds for the Mountaineers (13-15, 9-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Arlandus Keyes scored 16 points and added six rebounds, five assists, and six steals.

Josiah Sabino finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Purple Eagles (7-20, 4-13). Brian Griffith added 13 points and Trenton Walters finished with 10 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

