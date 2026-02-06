Mosquera leads Le Moyne against Saint Francis (PA) after 20-point showing

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-16, 4-5 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (11-13, 6-5 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-16, 4-5 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (11-13, 6-5 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Trent Mosquera scored 20 points in Le Moyne’s 79-78 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Dolphins have gone 5-3 in home games. Le Moyne ranks fourth in the NEC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Shilo Jackson averaging 5.4.

The Red Flash are 4-5 against conference opponents. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Le Moyne scores 73.3 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 81.3 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 14.8 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Dolphins. Mosquera is averaging 14.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

Skylar Wicks is averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Red Flash. Ahmad Harrison is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

