Moses scores 26 as Eastern Washington defeats Sacramento State 102-94

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Moses had 26 points in Eastern Washington’s 102-94 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday.

Moses also added seven rebounds and nine assists for the Eagles (10-17, 8-6 Big Sky Conference). Tyler Powell went 6 of 9 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Straton Rogers had 13 points to go with six rebounds, and Kiree Huie added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Prophet Johnson led the way for the Hornets (9-17, 5-9) with 26 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Sacramento State also got 26 points and two steals from Arman Madi. Mark Lavrenov had 14 points, Jahni Summers had 12, and Shaqir O’Neal had 11, five rebounds and three blocks.

The Eagles opened the game on a 28-4 run, and never led by fewer than 10 points until the final two minutes.

