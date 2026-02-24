Morson and the Central Michigan Chippewas visit conference foe Toledo

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-10, 10-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (14-11, 8-6 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-10, 10-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (14-11, 8-6 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Toledo and Central Michigan will play on Wednesday.

The Rockets are 10-3 in home games. Toledo ranks third in the MAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Faith Fedd-Robinson averaging 5.0.

The Chippewas have gone 10-5 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is sixth in the MAC scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Toledo scores 65.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 65.7 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Toledo gives up.

The Rockets and Chippewas match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Carruthers is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rockets. Patricia Anumgba is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madi Morson is averaging 19.9 points for the Chippewas. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.