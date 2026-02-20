Morris leads Samford against Wofford after 26-point game

Samford Bulldogs (12-16, 5-6 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-11, 9-3 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (12-16, 5-6 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-11, 9-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on Wofford after Francie Morris scored 26 points in Samford’s 68-59 win against the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers are 8-4 in home games. Wofford leads the SoCon with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Queen Ikhiuwu averaging 5.1.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 in SoCon play. Samford ranks fourth in the SoCon shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Wofford averages 67.6 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 66.4 Samford allows. Samford has shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Wofford won 80-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Ikhiuwu led Wofford with 20 points, and Kaylee Yarbrough led Samford with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Mundy is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Ikhiuwu is averaging 12.1 points and nine rebounds over the past 10 games.

Yarbrough is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Morris is averaging 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

