Morehead State hosts Tennessee Tech after Nicholls’ 23-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-15, 5-9 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-12, 9-5 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits Morehead State after JaJuan Nicholls scored 23 points in Tennessee Tech’s 60-54 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Eagles have gone 8-2 in home games. Morehead State ranks fourth in the OVC in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Jon Carroll leads the Eagles with 7.6 boards.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-9 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is fifth in the OVC scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Morehead State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 74.7 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 75.9 Morehead State allows.

The Eagles and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah LeGree is averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. George Marshall is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mekhi Cameron is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Nicholls is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

