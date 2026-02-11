Morehead State hosts Cawthorn and Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-10, 6-8 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (15-10, 10-4 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-10, 6-8 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (15-10, 10-4 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits Morehead State after Lareesha Cawthorn scored 27 points in Tennessee Tech’s 75-70 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Eagles are 9-3 in home games. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Dike averaging 5.4.

The Golden Eagles are 6-8 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech leads the OVC with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Cawthorn averaging 4.7.

Morehead State is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Morehead State gives up.

The Eagles and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Violet McNece is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging nine points. Dike is averaging 15.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Reagan Hurst is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.6 points. Chloe Larry is averaging 17 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 63.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

