Morehead State faces UT Martin on 6-game win streak

Morehead State Eagles (15-9, 10-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (12-10, 8-5 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State will attempt to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Eagles take on UT Martin.

The Skyhawks have gone 8-2 at home. UT Martin is third in the OVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kenley McCarn averaging 4.9.

The Eagles are 10-3 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Dike averaging 5.4.

UT Martin is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 39.1% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCarn is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Brittani Wells is averaging 9.3 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dike is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.9 points for the Eagles. Violet McNece is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 58.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 63.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

