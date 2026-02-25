Morehead State faces Little Rock after McNece’s 23-point game

Morehead State Eagles (18-12, 13-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-15, 10-8 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (18-12, 13-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (13-15, 10-8 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Little Rock after Violet McNece scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 73-62 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Trojans have gone 8-5 in home games. Little Rock is 7-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles have gone 13-6 against OVC opponents. Morehead State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Little Rock is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 39.7% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. Little Rock won the last matchup 76-63 on Dec. 16. Jordan Holman scored 25 points points to help lead the Trojans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holman is averaging 17.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Brenna Burk is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Dike is averaging 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles. McNece is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

