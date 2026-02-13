Morehead State and Tennessee State square off for conference matchup

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (4-20, 3-12 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (15-11, 10-5 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (4-20, 3-12 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (15-11, 10-5 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Katie Dike and Morehead State host Erin Martin and Tennessee State in OVC action Saturday.

The Eagles are 9-4 on their home court. Morehead State is 7-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lady Tigers have gone 3-12 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is 1-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Morehead State’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 59.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 64.7 Morehead State gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Lady Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dike is averaging 14.7 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Laura Toffali is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Aaniya Webb is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Lady Tigers. XaiOnna Whitfield is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.