Moore’s 27 lead Western Kentucky past Delaware 88-87 in OT

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Teagan Moore scored 27 points and Ryan Myers made the winning free throws with 0.9 seconds left in overtime as Western Kentucky took down Delaware 88-87 on Wednesday night.

Moore shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Hilltoppers (15-11, 8-7 Conference USA). Myers scored 22 points and added five assists. LJ Hackman had 13 points and shot 4 for 7 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Christian Bliss led the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-17, 5-10) with 24 points and nine assists. Delaware also got 24 points from Tyler Houser. Justyn Fernandez finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Bliss made two free throws with 19 seconds left that gave Delaware a two-point lead but Myers was fouled and hit the go-ahead free throws.

After Hackman converted a three-point play, two free throws by Bliss put the Blue Hens up 79-76 with five seconds remaining in regulation. Myers was fouled on a 3-point shot with a second left and hit all the free throws to force overtime.

Moore scored nine points in the first half and Western Kentucky went into the break trailing 41-29. Moore’s 15-point second half helped Western Kentucky close out the one-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

