Moore and the Yale Bulldogs host conference foe Cornell

Cornell Big Red (8-17, 3-9 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (6-19, 2-10 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Cornell Big Red (8-17, 3-9 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (6-19, 2-10 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emily Pape and Cornell visit Ciniya Moore and Yale on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-9 in home games. Yale is 1-14 against opponents over .500.

The Big Red are 3-9 in Ivy League play. Cornell gives up 62.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

Yale averages 58.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 62.3 Cornell allows. Cornell’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Yale has given up to its opponents (41.9%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Yale won the last meeting 58-43 on Jan. 19. Moore scored 18 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.6 points. Luisa Vydrova is shooting 41.7% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Rachel Kaus is averaging 11.4 points for the Big Red. Clarke Jackson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 55.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Big Red: 1-9, averaging 49.5 points, 22.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.