Montana State visits Konig and Montana

Montana State Bobcats (17-6, 10-2 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (7-16, 4-8 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Montana State after Mack Konig scored 28 points in Montana’s 89-65 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Lady Griz are 3-6 in home games. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Bobcats have gone 10-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the Big Sky, paced by Taylee Chirrick with 3.7.

Montana scores 62.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 63.0 Montana State allows. Montana State averages 76.2 points per game, 4.1 more than the 72.1 Montana allows to opponents.

The Lady Griz and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Waddington is averaging 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Isobel Bunyan is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging eight points and 1.5 steals. Chirrick is averaging 18.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 4.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Griz: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 14.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

