Mitchell leads Missouri against Tennessee after 26-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 10-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (18-9, 8-6 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Tennessee after Mark Mitchell scored 26 points in Missouri’s 94-86 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers are 14-2 on their home court. Missouri averages 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Volunteers are 10-4 in conference games. Tennessee is fourth in the SEC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Ament averaging 4.9.

Missouri makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Tennessee has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Jayden Stone is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 18.1 points, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Volunteers. Ament is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

