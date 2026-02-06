Missouri State hosts Western Kentucky following Bekemeier’s 25-point performance

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-16, 1-9 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (14-8, 6-3 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-16, 1-9 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (14-8, 6-3 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts Western Kentucky after Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 25 points in Missouri State’s 60-54 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bears are 6-4 in home games. Missouri State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lady Toppers are 1-9 in conference play. Western Kentucky averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Missouri State’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The Bears and Lady Toppers face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bekemeier is averaging 18.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bears. Kendal Brueggen is averaging 0.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Salma Khedr is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lady Toppers. Trinity Rowe is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Lady Toppers: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 22.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

