Mississippi Valley State hosts Texas Southern after Wysinger’s 25-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (10-15, 8-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-26, 0-13 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits Mississippi Valley State after Jaylen Wysinger scored 25 points in Texas Southern’s 83-64 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-9 at home. Mississippi Valley State allows 84.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 8-6 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 74.9 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 84.7 Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Texas Southern won the last meeting 84-51 on Jan. 13. Zytarious Mortle scored 22 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael James is shooting 43.4% and averaging 21.5 points for the Delta Devils. Xzayvion Childress is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bryce Roberts averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Troy Hupstead is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 63.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

