Mississippi Valley State hosts Prairie View A&M following Horne’s 26-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-16, 5-8 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-25, 0-12 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on Mississippi Valley State after Dontae Horne scored 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 68-63 win over the Grambling Tigers.

The Delta Devils are 1-8 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State gives up 85.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 21.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-8 in conference matchups. Prairie View A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 80.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 85.2 Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael James is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tai’Reon Joseph is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Horne is averaging 26.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 63.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

