Mississippi Valley State hosts Alcorn State after James’ 32-point game

Alcorn State Braves (4-18, 3-7 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-22, 0-9 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Alcorn State after Michael James scored 32 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 97-81 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Delta Devils are 1-7 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-10 record against teams over .500.

The Braves are 3-7 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State gives up 84.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.7 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points lower than the 51.3% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 66.5 points per game, 19.5 fewer points than the 86.0 Mississippi Valley State gives up to opponents.

The Delta Devils and Braves match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 43.4% and averaging 21.1 points for the Delta Devils. Patrick Punch is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tycen McDaniels is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Braves. Shane Lancaster is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 64.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

