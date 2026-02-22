Mississippi Valley State faces Grambling after Murphy’s 22-point outing

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (6-19, 5-9 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-17, 6-7 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (6-19, 5-9 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (9-17, 6-7 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Grambling after Jaeda Murphy scored 22 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 78-64 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 6-5 in home games. Grambling ranks second in the SWAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Douthshine Prien averaging 3.1.

The Devilettes are 5-9 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State gives up 80.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 21.5 points per game.

Grambling is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 34.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Grambling has given up to its opponents (39.8%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaniah Nunn is averaging 12.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Zaria Johnson is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ariel Jefferson is shooting 40.3% and averaging 9.7 points for the Devilettes. Sydnei Marshall is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 60.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Devilettes: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.