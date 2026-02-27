Mississippi State hosts Missouri following Barrett’s 28-point performance

Missouri Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-15, 5-10 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-15, 5-10 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Mississippi State after T.O. Barrett scored 28 points in Missouri’s 73-69 win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-6 in home games. Mississippi State is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 9-6 in SEC play. Missouri scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Mississippi State averages 78.2 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 75.0 Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Mississippi State allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Missouri won 84-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Mark Mitchell led Missouri with 19 points, and Jayden Epps led Mississippi State with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 21.6 points and 3.6 assists. Epps is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is shooting 53.8% and averaging 17.4 points for the Tigers. Barrett is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

