Minessale scores 20, St. Thomas-Minnesota takes down Omaha 68-53

Nolan Minessale scored 20 points as St. Thomas-Minnesota beat Omaha 68-53 on Saturday night.

Minessale shot 7 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (23-8, 12-4 Summit League). Nick Janowski added nine points and six rebounds. Ben Oosterbaan and Carter Bjerke also finished with nine points apiece.

Lance Waddles finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks (15-16, 8-8). Omaha also got 13 points from Paul Djobet. Ja’Sean Glover also had eight points.

