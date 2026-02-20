Milwaukee visits Green Bay on 6-game road skid

Milwaukee Panthers (8-20, 4-13 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (20-7, 15-2 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (8-20, 4-13 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (20-7, 15-2 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hits the road against Green Bay looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Phoenix have gone 11-1 at home. Green Bay ranks third in the Horizon with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddy Skorupski averaging 5.0.

The Panthers have gone 4-13 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee is fifth in the Horizon with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jorey Buwalda averaging 6.4.

Green Bay makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Milwaukee has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Milwaukee has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. Green Bay won the last meeting 76-61 on Jan. 17. Meghan Schultz scored 20 points points to help lead the Phoenix to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Guyer is averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Kristina Ouimette is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Buwalda is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.3 points for the Panthers. Grace Lomen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

