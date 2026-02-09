Milwaukee takes on IU Indianapolis on 4-game skid

Milwaukee Panthers (9-17, 5-10 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-18, 3-11 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (9-17, 5-10 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-18, 3-11 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup against IU Indianapolis as losers of four straight games.

The Jaguars have gone 5-5 at home. IU Indianapolis leads the Horizon League averaging 84.2 points and is shooting 45.8%.

The Panthers are 5-10 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee is fifth in the Horizon League with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Franklin averaging 4.4.

IU Indianapolis averages 84.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 79.5 Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 76.0 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 88.3 IU Indianapolis gives up.

The Jaguars and Panthers match up Tuesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Woodward is averaging 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Jaguars. Kyler D’Augustino is averaging 17.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Stevie Elam is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.3 points. Amar Augillard is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 78.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

